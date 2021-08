FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews on Saturday night battled a two-alarm fire that had broken out at a home in Franklin.

Firefighters responding to the blaze at a house on Dean Avenue found heavy flames shooting out of the attic. Crews eventually knocked down the fire by early Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire is under control on Dean Ave. Crews will be remaining in scene at this time. @MAFireMarshal @MassDFS pic.twitter.com/copA5ADkL0 — Franklin Fire (@FranklinMAfire) August 29, 2021

Second Alarm on Dean Ave pic.twitter.com/21lRM5LTor — Franklin Fire (@FranklinMAfire) August 29, 2021

