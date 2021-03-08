Crews battle 2 alarm house fire in Mission Hill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a 2-alarm hour fire in Mission Hill Monday night.

Crews responding to the scene on Pontiac Street shortly before 10 p.m. found heavy smoke and flames ripping through the three-family home, according to a series of posts on the fire department’s Twitter page.

The fire scorched much of the top and right side of the building.

Firefighters said that nearby powerlines made the job of extinguishing the fire all the more difficult.

Everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

There was no word on what may have ignited the blaze.

