Crews battle 3-alarm blaze at Chelsea apartment buildings

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a three-alarm fire at two apartment buildings Friday in Chelsea.

Firefighters responding to a two-family residence at 48 Watts Street about 5 p.m. were met with heavy smoke.

That fire was knocked down, but another blaze continued on Highland St., where crews continue to fight it.

No further information was immediately available.

