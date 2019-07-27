Horse dies, 3 firefighters injured after Stoneham barn, home goes up in flames

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - One horse died and three firefighters were injured after a barn and a nearby house went up in flames in Stoneham on Saturday night.

Firefighters responding to 20 Emery Court just before 9:30 p.m. found a barn fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to the eaves and attic of the nearby home, fire officials said.

The fire was raised to three alarms as companies had limited access to fire hydrants due to the property’s location on a narrow dirt road.

The roof collapsed on the house and it took firefighters about four hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, according to fire officials.

Three horses and several vehicles were kept inside of the barn.

One horse died as a result of the blaze.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries due to the extreme heat.

Both structures appear to be a total loss, with damage estimated to be between $700,000 and $800,000.

The displaced residents are being assisted by a family member.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

