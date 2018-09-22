Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Wareham church

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a three-alarm fire that tore through a Wareham church early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire at 88 High Street just after 1 a.m. found Saint Patrick’s church ablaze.

The fire is believed to have started in the church’s loft.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)