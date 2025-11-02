SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews were called twice to fight flames at a building in Salem that was consumed by a multi-alarm blaze overnight.

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Felt Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday and knocked down the flames.

Then, around 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the same address after the fire apparently reignited and spread to a nearby home.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and crews are on scene Sunday morning monitoring the area for hot spots.

