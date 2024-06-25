BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters were battling a blaze at a former restaurant in Boston’s Theater District Monday night, the Boston Fire Department confirmed.

Fire crews used multiple ladders and hoses to spray water at the site of the former Jacob Wirth Restaurant on Stuart Street. The top of the building appeared to be charred.

Heavy fire on ok 3 floors of a building under construction at 31-37 Stuart st. This is now a 4 alarm fire all companies working pic.twitter.com/iB9HqzracE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

The engulfed building is under construction, according to the Boston Fire Department.

At 11:14 p.m., the department announced on X that all firefighters had been ordered out of the building.

Police were on scene trying to keep people away from the building, as many spectators congregated around 11:30 p.m.

As of 11:38 p.m., fire crews were attacking the blaze from all directions, using the parking garage next door to spray the flames, the department said on X.

Companies are attacking the fire from all directions , using the adjacent parking garage to battle the 4 alarm fire. Multiple deck guns and ladder pipes continue to pour water on the fire from above and below. pic.twitter.com/T8siw1bDmU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

Cell phone videos showed flames flying out of the top of the building while rain pelted Stuart Street.

