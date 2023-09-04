DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded in Dorchester Monday afternoon after a fire broke out in a residential building and caused part of the structure to collapse.

The Boston Fire Department said crews were called to 37 Holiday St. where flames burned through the back of a house and extended to a building next door.

On the department’s Twitter account, officials said several rear porches in the back of the home collapsed as a result of the fire.

Authorities also shared photos from the scene, including an image of crews spraying down the back of the house, which appeared to be burnt out with remnants of the porches and back wall visible.

In an update just before 4:15 p.m., Boston FD said the fire was knocked down after it spread to at least two other buildings.

A total of five buildings appeared to have been affected by the fire as of around 5 p.m. Among the damage, the siding of at least one building close to the structure that f caught fire had melted.

While the fire was knocked down, fire crews were seen still pouring water on hot spots as of 5 p.m.

At least 14 ladder trucks were spotted on scene at one point during the emergency response.

7NEWS spoke to one man on scene who said he was sitting at his house roughly one block away from the fire when he saw a large amount of smoke suddenly drifting through the area. The man said he ran toward the fire and saw flames.

“It was pretty thick,” he said of the smoke.

One woman said she lives in a building next to the site of this fire. She said she and everyone else in her house were able to get out safely.

“So, that’s lucky on us and thank God for that,” she said.

No further information was immediately available.

