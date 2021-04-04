Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a massive 5-alarm fire in Lawrence Sunday, officials said.

Multiple buildings on Saratoga Street were on fire and companies from across the region responded to the blaze.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

Firefighters battling a 5th-alarm fire in Lawrence. Multiple buildings engulfed. Huge regional response. We're gathering info and will have more on air starting at 9 @7News pic.twitter.com/nLuvDCxSOI — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) April 5, 2021

Reading Engine 2 currently operating at a 5 alarm fire in the city of Lawrence. Companies on scene with multiple structures burning and all companies heavily engaged. — Reading Fire Local 1640 (@Readingfire) April 5, 2021

