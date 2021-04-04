Crews battle 5-alarm fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a massive 5-alarm fire in Lawrence Sunday, officials said.

Multiple buildings on Saratoga Street were on fire and companies from across the region responded to the blaze.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending