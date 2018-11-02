Crews battle a fire in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelmsford fire crews responded to a two-alarm fire that began in a garage Friday afternoon.

Officials say that the blaze began in a two car garage and spread to the home located on Stedman Street, prompting crews to close the road to traffic.

Heavy winds are making the work difficult for firefighters.

Crews are asking the public to avoid the area until the fire is put out.

It is not known what caused the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

