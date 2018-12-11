Crews battle apartment fire in NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Crews in Nashua, New Hampshire battled an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Firefighters responding to the area of 16 White Ave. about 4:29 p.m. found an apartment fire on the second floor, according to the Nashua Fire Department.

Ladder companies searched the building and confirmed all occupants had evacuated.

The fire was eventually brought under control.

Freezing temperatures caused the water on the fire scene to quickly freeze and create slippery conditions, officials say.

The fire is currently under investigation.

