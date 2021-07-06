BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews battled an attic fire in Jamaica Plain on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Cornwall Street around 5:30 a.m. found smoke coming from the attic of a home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

All occupants safely evacuated from the building and there were no reported injuries, fire officials said.

Four residents and a dog have been displaced.

The fire left behind about $500,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

