Crews battle basement fire at Chinatown Tufts building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews responded to a fire in a high-rise building in Chinatown Sunday morning.

Officials say they responded to an alarm at 15 Kneeland St. just after 10 a.m. Fire crews confirmed a fire had broken out in the basement of the 14-story building.

The building is owned by Tufts University, officials said.

It is not known what caused the fire. There have been no reported injuries as a result of the blaze.

The fire comes just one day after a dorm owned by Northeastern University was engulfed in a massive fire that injured nine people, including one firefighter. The cause of that fire was not immediately known.