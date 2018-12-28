Crews battle blaze at auto salvage yard in NH

Crews battled a blaze at an auto salvage yard in Derry, New Hampshire Friday.

Fire officials say about 40 cars were destroyed.

The flames spread to a building on the property.

Two people were inside, but got out safely.

Officials say the building is a total loss. They estimate damage at more than $200,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed that sparks from a blowtorch ignited the blaze

“He was working on a vehicle on the lift. Standard stuff. He was using a torch of some sort,” Derry Fire Lt. Mike Stanhope said. “We found about 40 vehicles, including a couple loaders and some forklifts. mostly salvage vehicles.”

