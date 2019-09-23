Crews battle blaze at Boston restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-alarm fire broke out at a restaurant in Boston’s Rowes Wharf area on Monday, prompting a large emergency response.

Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at the Pasta Beach restaurant around 3:30 p.m. found smoke billowing from the eatery, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Officials say the fire was in the restaurant’s ductwork. It has since been knocked down.

The first and second floors of the building were evacuated due to smoky conditions.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several ladder trucks blocking the street.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as overhaul operations take place.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire was in the duct work. Main body of Fire knocked down major overhauling being done A second alarm has been ordered to rotate companies and rehab. Venting the heavy smoke conditions on the first floor Evacuation of the1st and 2nd floors. pic.twitter.com/BK0U57djMy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 23, 2019

Companies responded to 30 Rowe’s Wharf for a building fire at approximately 3:30.Smoke showing on arrival from the restaurant Pasta Beach. All companies are working. pic.twitter.com/UgKdO04B1v — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 23, 2019

#BPDTrafficAdvisory: Please be advised that Atlantic Ave inbound between Seaport Blvd and State St is temporarily closed due to an active fire at 30 Rowes Wharf. Traffic is likely to be impacted in this area. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) September 23, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

