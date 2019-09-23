Crews battle blaze at Boston restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - A two-alarm fire broke out at a restaurant in Boston’s Rowes Wharf area on Monday, prompting a large emergency response.
Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze at the Pasta Beach restaurant around 3:30 p.m. found smoke billowing from the eatery, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Officials say the fire was in the restaurant’s ductwork. It has since been knocked down.
The first and second floors of the building were evacuated due to smoky conditions.
Video from SKY7 HD showed several ladder trucks blocking the street.
Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as overhaul operations take place.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)