BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews battled a massive blaze Monday at a Brentwood, New Hampshire store.

Heavy flames and smoke could be seen shooting through the roof of the power equipment dealership on Route 125.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

