DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston fire crews are battling a blaze that broke out at an under-construction building on Friday evening.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at an under-construction building on Washington Street shortly before 6 p.m. found heavy black smoke pouring out of the building.

All firefighters have since been removed from the burning building due to safety concerns, according to Boston fire officials.

Companies are cutting openings in the basement and using large hand lines in the windows in an effort to vent the building and find the source of the fire, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

