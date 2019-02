STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a blaze in high winds Monday afternoon in Stoughton.

Firefighters responding to the home on Prospect Street were met with heavy smoke.

Thick smoke from the fire could be seen blowing through the air.

There was no word on any injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

