ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a blaze Wednesday afternoon in Attleboro.

Firefighters responded to the area of George Street about 3:10 p.m. for the blaze, which started in the attic.

A man was home with his two kids at the time of the fire and got out safely.

Officials estimated the damage at $100,000.

