Crews battle blaze in bitterly cold weather in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a blaze Monday night in Billerica.

The flames and thick smoke engulfed a home on Andover Road.

Firefighters also had to contend with bitterly cold weather as wind chills dipped below zero.

A portion of Andover Road remains closed.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)