Crews battle blaze in bitterly cold weather in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a blaze Monday night in Billerica.
The flames and thick smoke engulfed a home on Andover Road.
Firefighters also had to contend with bitterly cold weather as wind chills dipped below zero.
A portion of Andover Road remains closed.
There was no word on any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
