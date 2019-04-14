Crews battle blaze in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews are investigating the cause of a single alarm blaze that broke out in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to a fire on Delle Avenue around 2 p.m. were met with large flames and heavy smoke pouring out of the third-floor windows.

There were no reports of injuries.

One person was displaced as a result.

Officials believe the total cost of the damage done to the building could be as high as $500,000.

No further information was immediately available.