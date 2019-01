RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a blaze in Randolph early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a home on Allen Street about 5 a.m. saw flames coming from the front porch.

Three people were home at the time of the fire and all were evacuated safely.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire.

