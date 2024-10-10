NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded Thursday after a boat caught fire at a dock in Newton.

The fire happened at the Newton Yacht Club off Nonantum Road.

SKY7-HD was over the scene near 10:30 a.m. and spotted firefighters still dousing the flames.

In addition to the badly burned boat, a nearby dock was also charred. Flames were still visible in some spots while smoke continued to billow overhead.

No further information was immediately available about the cause of the fire or any related injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

