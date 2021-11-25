BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a brush fire along train tracks in Beverly on Thursday.

Firefighters responding to a reported brush fire along the train tracks off Thissel Street in the area of Prides Crossing found flames shooting out of the wooded area.

Crews extinguished the fire after three hours of work, according to Beverly fire officials.

No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)