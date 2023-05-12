LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A brush fire broke out in Lynn Friday afternoon, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky and drawing a major emergency response

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 3:30 p.m. in the Lynn Woods Reservation, where large flames were visible.

By 4:30 p.m., the Lynn Fire Department said flames were bordering Emerald Drive, Cherry Tree Lane, Peach Tree Lane and South Ridge Circle.

While close to residential properties, fire officials said there was no immediate threat.

“No evacuation orders have been given, and are not expected,” officials said in a statement on social media.

Officials asked members of the public to avoid the area.

SKY7-HD was back over the area around 6 p.m. Smoke was still visible near several homes and fire crews could be seen still working in multiple locations.

On the ground, area resident Robert Lemieux said he saw flames reaching 10 feet into the air.

“My wife said to me ‘The flames are climbing the tree’ and it was,” said Phil Theriault. “Then, I started getting out my hose because I was getting panicky.”

Fire crews spread out strategically throughout the Lynn Woods and nearby neighborhoods.

While water access wasn’t an issue, wind in the area was a factor, at one point pushing flames to within approximately 20 feet of a nearby home, according to Lynn District Fire Chief Dan Sullivan.

No homes were damaged in this fire. But wooded areas just feet from families’ backyards as well as trails in the area were left burned.

Lynn firefighters said they were helped by a drone in the sky, letting them find where the flames were burning.

State forestry units on the ground were also helpful, officials said.

“Wildfires are completely different from house fires,” Sullivan said. “We’re really good at house fires. We don’t have wildfires as often as house fires, so we kind of have to kind of modify our tactics.”

As crews were still on scene Friday night monitoring flames still burning deep in the woods, away from homes.

Crews are expected to remain in the area for the time being.

