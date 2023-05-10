EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to an area near the Encore Casino in Everett Wednesday afternoon to battle a brush fire.

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 6:45 p.m., where crews could be seen pouring water on the fire as smoke billowed into the sky and rolled over a nearby roadway.

The smoke in the area was significant enough to register on radar. 

Crews remained on scene as of around 7 p.m.

