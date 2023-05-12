LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A brush fire broke out in Lynn Friday afternoon, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky and drawing a major emergency response

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 3:30 p.m. in the Lynn Woods Reservation,where large flames were also visible.

By 4:30 p.m., the Lynn Fire Department said flames were bordering Emerald Drive, Cherry Tree Lane, Peach Tree Lane and South Ridge Circle.

While close to residential properties, fire officials said there was no immediate threat.

“No evacuation orders have been given, and are not expected,” officials said in a statement on social media.

Officials asked members of the public to avoid the area.

SKY7-HD was back over the area around 5:30 p.m. Smoke was still visible near several homes and fire crews could be seen still working in multiple locations.

