PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews worked through the night to extinguish a brush fire that broke out in Plymouth.

The firefight off Route 3 near the Kingston town line took place as brush fires burn across the state amid a posted Red Flag Warning due to extreme dry and windy conditions.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox