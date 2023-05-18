PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews worked through the night to extinguish a brush fire that broke out in Plymouth.

The firefight off Route 3 near the Kingston town line took place as brush fires burn across the state amid a posted Red Flag Warning due to extreme dry and windy conditions.

