PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Plymouth battled a brush fire Friday as experts shared ongoing warnings about dangerous fire conditions across much of the state.

In a statement, Fire Chief Neil Foley said the fire burned through approximately two acres near Route 3. Foley said crews were initially notified about the fire around 2 p.m. Crews were able to knock the flames down after roughly 45 minutes, Foley said.

The fire prompted temporary road closures on Route 3. Foley said off-duty firefighters were also among those called in to assist the emergency response.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has declared a red flag warning indicating high fire danger across multiple days this week as a result of factors including wind and dry conditions.

Crews have, indeed, been kept busy across Massachusetts in recent days battling flames in numerous communities.

Officials have warned against any outdoor burning in the coming days, saying individuals should also be careful with lighters, cigarettes or other items that could spark fires.

Officials on Tuesday said they hope rain this weekend will lessen the fire threat.

