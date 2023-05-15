LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were on scene in Lowell Monday afternoon battling a brush fire near freight train tracks within the city.

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 2:30 p.m. where fire crews could be seen spraying water on an area of charred debris.

It was unknown as of Monday afternoon if there was any damage done to the train tracks in the area.

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, other brush fires drew an emergency response Monday, including one in Lynn where a helicopter was seen dropping water on flames in the Lynn Woods Reservation.

