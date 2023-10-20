NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several communities battled a large fire that broke out in a building in North Attleboro overnight.

Video from the scene showed crews using ladder trucks to battle the flames in a building on Robinson Drive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

