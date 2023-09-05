HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire in Harwich burned through a camper trailer, damaged nearby vehicles and sent smoke into the sky over parts of Cape Cod Monday night, local fire officials said.

The Harwich Fire Department in a statement on social media said crews responded to the scene on Queen Anne Road shortly after 7 p.m.

Once on scene, officials said, firefighters found a 34-foot camper heavily involved.

Officials said firefighters spent just over one hour responding to this fire. While no injuries were reported, the fire department said the fire caused “some damage” to vehicles parked close to the camper.

The camper itself was badly charred and photos shared by the fire department showed a plume of dark smoke rising over the scene at one point. The smoke, officials said, could be seen “all across the mid and lower Cape.”

