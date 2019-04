MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a car fire Monday morning in Medford.

Firefighters responding to the area of Winthrop Street were met with flames pouring out of the vehicle’s windows.

There were no injuries reported.

No further information was available.

