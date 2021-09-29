BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews battled a car fire on Interstate 93 northbound in Charlestown on Wednesday morning.

The car could be seen fully engulfed in flames by Sullivan Square.

Two lanes were closed as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

All lanes have since reopened and the car has been removed from the roadway.

No additional information has been released.

BREAKING: A wild scene in Charlestown on 93 N. Car is fully engulfed with flames by Sullivan sq. Two lanes are closed so expect delays! @7News pic.twitter.com/xN70a1P7dH — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) September 29, 2021

