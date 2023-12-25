WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Waltham firefighters battled a blaze on Christmas Eve that left a home damaged.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire on Barbara Road could be seen wearing masks as they cleared the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

