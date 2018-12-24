Crews battle Christmas Eve blaze in Watertown

WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a blaze in Watertown on Monday night that officials say started in the fireplace.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at a home on Flint Road found a fire that had started in the fireplace and spread into the wall on the first floor of the building.

The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reported injuries.

