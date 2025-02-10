DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a house fire in Dedham early Monday afternoon.

Firefighters battled the flames at 29 Granite Street around noon, according to the Dedham Fire Department.

SKY7-HD spotted thick, white smoke billowing from the structure. The garage was heavily charred.

A woman who was in the home when the fire broke out was checked out by emergency crews.

“At the end of the day, thankfully nobody got hurt. She was evaluated by EMS. I believe she was transported just for smoke inhalation, but no serious injuries,” said

Dedham Fire Chief William Spillane.

The blaze appears to have started in a nearby pickup truck before spreading to the house.

“I was on a work call, my wife was watching the kids, and then we heard a loud thud and I honestly thought an icicle fell or something like that,” said neighbor Ben Lin.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

