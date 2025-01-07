DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a house fire in Dighton amid icy conditions Monday night, according to the Dighton Fire Department.

At around 9:55 p.m., firefighters responded to a single-family home at 229 Rose Terrace for a report of a house fire, the department said in a statement.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames in the back of the home and began “aggressively attacking” the blaze, according to Dighton Fire Chief Christopher J. Maguy.

All of the occupants had evacuated the house before fire crews got to the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Crews dealt with extremely low temperatures, which led to icy and slippery conditions, fire officials said. Firefighters knocked down the blaze by 10:26 p.m.

Officials believe the fire was started by a bathroom exhaust fan, Maguy said.

“The whole back half of the roof burnt through, but the fire was mostly contained to attic spaces,” Maguy said in the statement.

The fire remains under investigation by local and state officials.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)