NORTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) – Crews were busy battling brush fires across Massachusetts on Tuesday, as experts said a mix of dry air and gusty winds made conditions ripe for such fires.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Massachusetts’ Chief Fire Warden Dave Celino said crews had responded to 42 brush fires in the past three days. Together, Celino said, the fires had torched 114 acres of land.

In Northborough, SKY7-HD captured images of smoke and fire rising above an area around Church Street Tuesday afternoon.

On the ground, fire crews pulled hoses into driveways and up hills, trying to get water on burning brush while keeping flames from spreading to nearby homes.

Fire Chief David Parenti said the fire started in a backyard area before wind spread it up a hill and across three acres of land.

“We were advised that the homeowner threw a cigarette into a burn pit that he wasn’t using,” Parenti said. “He went inside, came back out and the fire was running back up the hill.”

Elsewhere, firefighters battled a fire on West Street in Hopkinton on Tuesday.

In Franklin, fire crews responded to a fire on Juniper Road.

In Beverly, fire officials extinguished a brush fire near Beverly Hospital.

Temperatures pushed past 70 degrees in many spots around Massachusetts Tuesday just as relative humidity fell. Wind combined with dry conditions to prompt a red flag warning from the National Weather Service’s Boston office indicating high fire danger across much of southern New England.

The warning comes just a matter of days after another such warning last week. Multiple brush fires ignited during the previous red flag warning on Friday, including one in Burlington that spread to a home.

“[W]e ask the public to really cooperate with us,” Celino said. “Understand that, under these conditions, any spark can start a fire whether it’s from a cigarette butt or a small campfire that gets out of control.”

Crews were wrapping up work in Northborough after several hours Tuesday afternoon.

Dangerous fire conditions have still lingered though, with officials warning against any outdoor burning in the coming days. Individuals should also be careful with lighters, cigarettes or other items that could spark flames.

Officials said they hope rain this weekend will lessen the fire threat.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)