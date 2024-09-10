WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews extinguished a dump truck fire on I-195 in Wakefield Tuesday afternoon, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

At around 3:45 p.m., troopers responded to the northbound side of the highway near Exit 59 to Main Street, police said in a statement.

Authorities closed the exit ramp and two right lanes while firefighters battled the flames and smoke.

SKY7-HD spotted plumes of smoke coming from the vehicle as crews sprayed water onto the fire.

As of 4:40 p.m., Exit 59 was back open, but crews remained on scene and the two lanes were still closed.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

