DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Duxbury house that may have been sparked by a lightning strike Wednesday night, officials said.

The fire started at around 7:15 p.m., around the time of a significant lightning storm in the area, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

“Nobody was home in this house, but next door, the neighbors were home, and they were the ones that said they felt the lightning strike — they felt the house shake, they heard the loud boom, and then about 20 minutes later, they smelled smoke,” Duxbury Fire Department Chief Bob Reardon said.

Fire crews from Pembroke and Hanover were on scene to assist in putting out the flames.

At around 10 p.m., firefighters were airing out the house and had propped open doors and windows. Crews also cut a hole in the roof of the house for ventilation.

Firefighters left the scene just before 11 p.m.

The Duxbury Fire Department believes the cause of the fire is “weather-related,” but is still investigating, Reardon said.

