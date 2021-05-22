Crews battle early morning 2-alarm fire in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm fire that tore through an Everett building early Saturday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a fire on Bellingham Avenue around 12:15 a.m. found heavy fire spewing out of the building. The fire originated in the back and extended through the rear of the building, officials said.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

