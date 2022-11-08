LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Lynn firefighters knocked down an early morning fire that tore through a multi-family home and left a family with two children recovering at the hospital, officials. said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m. Tuesday found flames coming from the building and began battling the blaze.

A family with two children were taken to the hospital, though officials say they didn’t suffer burn injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

