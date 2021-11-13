STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a blaze that tore through a home in Stoughton early Saturday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at a Pierce Street home around 4:30 a.m., according to the Stoughton Fire Department.

Fire crews were able to quickly and safely extinguish the blaze, fire officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox