BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled an “extensive” brush fire in Brockton Monday afternoon.

Flames and smoke billowed into the air as flames charred a field on Thatcher Street.

There is no word on how the fire may have ignited.

Whitman Foresty and Car 1 working the extensive brush in Brockton pic.twitter.com/2uJyfybcGW — Whitman Fire-Rescue (@WhitmanFire) August 3, 2020

