BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton firefighter was hurt battling a fire that burned through businesses Thursday morning.

Officials said the fire was in the attic and was shooting through the roof, which later collapsed in several areas.

The fire began around 1:30 a.m.; crews were still working to put out parts of the fire at 5 a.m.

Two people were seen leaving from the building. Authorities were unsure why the individuals were inside the buildings.

The heat overnight was a factor on the firefighters working to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)