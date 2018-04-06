Crews battle fierce flames in building at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) - Crews battled fierce flames in a building at Hampton Beach late Thursday night.

The fire broke out on Ashworth Avenue on the corner of C Street.

Fire officials said the fire started after 10 p.m. in a building that houses a soup kitchen, laundromat and various residences.

There is no known injuries, according to authorities.

Officials have not said if the building is a total loss.

The State Fire Marshall has been called as investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

