LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fiery crash in Lakeville early Monday morning.

The car went up in flames off the road on Route 140 north.

Officials say the driver crashed through the guardrail.

No injuries have been reported

The road is clear as of 5 a.m.

