PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire spanning across two multi-family homes in Peabody Tuesday.

Firefighters doused the burning homes near the intersection of Pierpont and Aborn streets. Fire officials said the blaze began in the back of one of the homes before spreading to a neighboring home.

SKY7-HD was above the scene around noon, where flames could be seen on both buildings.

Everyone inside was able to evacuate and no injuries were reported, Peabody firefighters said.

One of the people who evacuated said they were inside their bedroom when a window exploded.

Crews remained on scene early Tuesday afternoon to eliminate any hotspots. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

