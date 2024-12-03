BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A boarded-up house went up in flames in Brockton Tuesday afternoon, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

SKY7-HD flew over the aftermath of the blaze on Otis Street, where firefighters sprayed water and smoke clouded the air.

Flames were coming out of the roof and the windows when fire crews arrived on scene.

Investigators are looking into what sparked the fire.

